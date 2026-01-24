Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea have the perfect opportunity to build on their wins over Brentford and Pafos as they come up against a Crystal Palace side who are winless in their last seven league matches (D2, L5).

The Blues have a positive record against the Eagles, who are winless in their last 16 league games against Chelsea, drawing the last three after losing 13 in a row.

Head coach Liam Rosenior will be keen to claim all three points to keep up with the top four pack as the race for Champions League football heats up.

The 41-year-old remains focused on taking it game by game and insists he isn't earmarking Sunday's clash as a 'good opportunity' to go on a winning run and build some momentum.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I don't look at it that way," previewed the Chelsea head coach. "I'm centred on the players you focus on the next game. It's very simple. I'm focused on Crystal Palace and after that it'll be Napoli.

"If you start trying to create runs or look ahead, in this league you see how difficult it is you'll come unstuck so the focus is on Crystal Palace and putting on the best performance we can."

As Sunday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Darren England will take charge of the meeting between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Assistants

Darren England will be supported by Scott Ledger and Akil Howson on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Tony Harrington has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Oliver Glasner and Liam Rosenior.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Matt Donohue, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Con Hatzidakis.