Everton 0-0 Chelsea: Maresca's side held in Premier League as Sanchez & Tosin ensure point
Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Goodison Park.
In the end, it was a worthy point for Chelsea on the road. They missed a couple of chances to secure all three points, but they also could've lost it.
Robert Sanchez and Tosin Adarabioyo's efforts ensured a clean sheet was earned and their unbeaten run in all competitions continued.
As the wind swirled and the rain poured at Goodison, Chelsea took early control of the game in terms of possession.
Cole Palmer dragged an early shot well wide of Jordan Pickford's goal, while Pedro Neto's tame effort comfortably fell into the hands of Pickford.
Chelsea had a glorious chance to open the scoring through Nicolas Jackson in the 22nd minute. Palmer played a ball across the box but it fell just behind the forward, who was denied by Pickford from close range. Malo Gusto followed up but was unable to get his effort on target.
Jackson had another glorious opportunity to put the visitors ahead. A corner fell to the 23-year-old, however his header hit the woodwork to increase the Blues' frustration.
Robert Sanchez was called into action to make a brilliant low save to deny Idrissa Gueye from the edge of the area following an Everton counter-attack.
The lack of quality in the final third would have frustrated Enzo Maresca in the first half. Everton's tails were up in the early stages of the second half and Sanchez ensured the Blues stayed level. Jack Harrison was found unmarked at the back post, but Sanchez got down quickly and well to make a crucial save.
With 15 minutes to play, Maresca finally made some substitutions in a bid for the Blues to find a late winner. Jackson and Neto were replaced by Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke.
Chelsea's defence were called upon as Tosin Adarabioyo made a goal-saving block to ensure Iliman Ndiaye didn't put the hosts ahead from yards out.
Maresca's side had to settle for a point at Goodison Park to end their winning run. They extended their unbeaten streak to 12 games in all competitions, but Chelsea will have been fortunate and relieved about taking just one point against the Toffees.
Jackson should've had at least one goal in the first half, but Chelsea had Sanchez and Tosin to thank for their defensive contributions to ensure they kept a clean sheet on the road, in the final match before Christmas.
Chelsea have two games before 2024 concludes. They face Fulham at home on Boxing Day, before travelling to Ipswich Town for the final game of the year.