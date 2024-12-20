Everton vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Goodison Park.
Enzo Maresca's side extended their winning run to eight games in all competitions after thrashing Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League on Thursday.
Their run of form since the beginning of November has propelled them into second place in the Premier League and they could leapfrog leaders Liverpool momentarily prior to their clash against Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea managed to overcome their Brentford hoodoo last week with a 2-1 win over Thomas Frank's side. Maresca's side ended a run of five games, stretching across more than three years, without victory against the Bees.
For the trip to Everton, Romeo Lavia is a major doubt, Maresca confirmed pre-match, while Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana will not return until at least the New Year.
"Joao is back, you saw Joao (against Shamrock Rovers)," said the 44-year-old, "but Romeo will probably struggle to play on Sunday,
On Reece James, Maresca added: "Reece will start with us for part of the session. So slowly, slowly is moving forward. That doesn’t mean he will be with us on Sunday or next Sunday. (On Friday), part of the session will be with him managed then it’s building the right condition for him."
Ahead of Sunday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Everton against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Everton vs Chelsea
Date: Sunday 22nd December 2024
Kick-off time: 14:00 UK / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Stadium: Goodison Park
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Everton vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: It is not available to watch.
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network
Prediction
Everton 1-2 Chelsea