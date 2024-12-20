Everton vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.
Chelsea make the trip up north for their final game before Christmas, with two games to follow against Fulham and Ipswich Town before 2024 concludes.
Enzo Maresca has guided Chelsea to a run of 11 games in all competitions without defeat, whilst also winning the last eight of those across the Premier League and Conference League.
If Chelsea manage to beat the Toffees, who are sitting just above the relegation zone, they will temporarily go ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table. However, Arne Slot's Reds face Tottenham Hotspur shortly after in the capital.
As Sunday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in Liverpool.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Chris Kavanagh will take charge of the meeting between Everton and Chelsea.
Assistants
Chris Kavanagh will be supported by Richard West and Tim Wood on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Tom Bramall has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Sean Dyche and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Graham Scott, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Scott Ledger.