Everton vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Decisions have been made. The team-sheets are in at Goodison Park!

The team news is in from Goodison Park ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca's side have the chance to win six consecutive league games for the first time since September to November 2019, when they recorded the impressive run under former boss Frank Lampard.

Chelsea's record away to the Toffees doesn't make for brilliant reading. Everton have won five of the last six league meetings at home against the Blues.

But the Blues' winning run, combined with an unbeaten record of 11 matches in all competitions, has made them the best performing team on the road this term. Chelsea have the most away wins (6), most away points (19), and most away goals (23) in the league this season.

Maresca will be keen to end the Everton hoodoo to ensure Chelsea head into Christmas on a winning note. A win for the visitors will temporarily put them as league leaders ahead of Liverpool, who play Spurs in the later kick-off on Sunday.

Here is the confirmed team news from Goodison Park for Everton against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Everton

Starting XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Harrison, Ndiaye, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Bench: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, O'Brien, Chermiti, Coleman, Lindstrøm, Armstrong

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Disasi, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez (c); Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Bench: Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Veiga, Casadei, Madueke, George, Joao Felix, Nkunku, Guiu

