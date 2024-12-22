Everton vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
The team news is in from Goodison Park ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday.
Enzo Maresca's side have the chance to win six consecutive league games for the first time since September to November 2019, when they recorded the impressive run under former boss Frank Lampard.
Chelsea's record away to the Toffees doesn't make for brilliant reading. Everton have won five of the last six league meetings at home against the Blues.
But the Blues' winning run, combined with an unbeaten record of 11 matches in all competitions, has made them the best performing team on the road this term. Chelsea have the most away wins (6), most away points (19), and most away goals (23) in the league this season.
Maresca will be keen to end the Everton hoodoo to ensure Chelsea head into Christmas on a winning note. A win for the visitors will temporarily put them as league leaders ahead of Liverpool, who play Spurs in the later kick-off on Sunday.
Here is the confirmed team news from Goodison Park for Everton against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Everton
Starting XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Harrison, Ndiaye, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin
Bench: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, O'Brien, Chermiti, Coleman, Lindstrøm, Armstrong
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Disasi, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez (c); Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson
Bench: Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Veiga, Casadei, Madueke, George, Joao Felix, Nkunku, Guiu