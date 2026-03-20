Everton vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday evening.

Everton will be keen to inflict more misery on Chelsea, who have suffered three defeats in a row in all competitions.

Head coach Liam Rosenior will want to ensure Chelsea head into the international break on a winning note, to put things right after a damaging week or so for the Blues.

"When you lose games, there's always damage attached to it," reflected Rosenior, when asked if the last week has been his toughest period in his managerial career so far.

"But there's also me learning about the team and learning about myself and my staff and the club. And I learned a lot this week.

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"What I do know is that there's a resilience and determination to put things right for myself and the team. And we'll see in the coming weeks what happens, which I'm very, very confident about."

Everton boss David Moyes has admitted Chelsea head into the match 'wounded' and knows his side will have to be 'ready' to ensure Chelsea's bounce-back doesn't come at the Toffees' expense.

"They're a little bit wounded, so we have to be ready for them coming to our place. Undoubtedly a talented group of players."

As Saturday’s clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Sam Barrott will take charge of the meeting between Everton and Chelsea.

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Assistants

Sam Barrott will be supported by Tim Wood and Wade Smith on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Tom Nield has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of David Moyes and Liam Rosenior.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Paul Howard, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Peter Wright.