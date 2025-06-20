Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson sees red as Blues suffer Club World Cup defeat

Nicolas Jackson saw red as Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat against Flamengo in the Club World Cup.

It was a disappointing afternoon in Philadelphia for Chelsea, who saw Jackson shown a straight red card just four minutes after coming on as a substitute, despite taking the lead in the 13th minute through Pedro Neto.

Goals from Bruno Henrique, Danilo and Wallace Yan completed the comeback for the Brazilian, who have now qualified for the knockout stages, to seal victory for Flamengo.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Flamengo came out of the blocks quickly in Philadelphia, with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez showing a few nervy signs in the early moments with several misplaced passes.

But it was Chelsea who took the lead through Pedro Neto in the 13th minute. The ball fell kindly to the Portuguese international on the halfway line and he raced towards goal and coolly and clinically slotted past Agustín Rossi.

Levi Colwill was called upon to clear off the line for the Blues in the first half to keep the lead intact as Flamengo looked to strike back quickly.

Chelsea felt hard done by in first-half stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez was hurled down in the box. After a VAR review, the on-field decision of no penalty remained, which left the Blues seething.

Flamengo continued the second half as they left off the first and quickly put Chelsea, who looked vulnerable defensively, under pressure.

Chelsea's defence finally cracked and it was Bruno Enrique who levelled the score in the 62nd minute as he tapped home at the back post into an empty net.

Three minutes later and the match turned on its head. Flamengo had completed their comeback. A carbon copy of their opener saw Danilo fling himself towards the ball at the back post to stick it past to a helpless Sanchez.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca looked for a way back into the game and instantly made a double change, bringing on Romeo Lavia and Nicolas Jackson for Reece James and Liam Delap.

But Maresca's decision was quickly punished. Four minutes after being brought on, Jackson was shown a straight red card for a nasty challenge on Ayrton Lucas.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Flamengo added a third with seven minutes to go to seal their deserved victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

The ball fell to substitute Wallace Yan a couple of yards and he made no mistake to fire past Sanchez to clinch a 3-1 victory.

Chelsea suffered their first defeat of the tournament and were denied the chance of confirming their progression to the knockout stages. They will have the chance to make amends in their final match of Group D against ES Tunis next Tuesday to put this defeat behind them.