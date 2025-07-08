Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea: Joao Pedro brace sends Blues to Club World Cup final

Chelsea reached the 2025 Club World Cup final with a 2-0 win over Fluminense at MetLife Stadium.

Enzo Maresca's side are now just one game away from glory, a chance to win their second trophy this season following their Conference League triumph in May.

Joao Pedro bagged a brace to advance Chelsea into the final after two stunning strikes either side of the interval.

Enzo Maresca made three changes to his side which started the victory over Palmeiras in the quarter-finals, including handing Joao Pedro his first Blues start since joining the club this summer.

Pedro was playing against his boyhood club and he made quite the introduction at MetLife in the 18th minute. Following a positive start from Chelsea in the sweltering New Jersey heat, the Brazilian broke the deadlock with a stunning strike.

The ball fell to the 23-year-old on the edge of the area and he struck a curling right-footed effort into the far corner to put Chelsea ahead in fine fashion.

Fluminense almost levelled only seven minutes later through Hércules, who managed to slide the ball goalwards past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but Marc Cucurella came to Chelsea's rescue just in time to clear off the line to preserve their lead.

Fluminense continued to knock on the door and were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute after the ball struck Trevoh Chalobah's hand following a free-kick. However, following review, to Chelsea's relief, referee François Letexier overturned his initial decision.

After netting his first Chelsea goal, Pedro added a second with another strike of the highest order. Enzo Fernandez's superb pass was taken by Pedro in his stride, he sifted the ball onto his right foot and smashed it off the crossbar past Fábio to double their lead.

Joao Pedro made quite the impact on his first start for Chelsea. | IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press

Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto, who was eventually replaced by Reece James, had chances to extend the lead and all but confirm Chelsea's spot in Sunday's final.

Nicolas Jackson, who was brought on for Pedro on the hour mark, had a chance to get himself on the scoresheet with 10 minutes to go. He was unable to convert from close range, firing into the side netting, which left Cole Palmer, who was available for a square ball across the box, seething.

Despite a late flurry of pressure from Fluminense, Chelsea held out for a clean sheet and victory in New Jersey to book their spot in the Club World Cup final, where they will face the winner of Real Madrid versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Maresca's side overcame Brazilian opposition, challenging weather conditions, and now six matches to reach Sunday's showpiece event. Can they go all the way?