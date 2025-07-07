Fluminense vs Chelsea: Club World Cup semi-final preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are just one game away from reaching the 2025 Club World Cup final - but standing in their way are Brazilian side Fluminense.

Enzo Maresca's side have overcome the group stages, Benfica and Palmeiras to progress into the semi-finals, with Sunday's final within touching distance.

They come up against another Brazilian outfit. Chelsea's record is one win and one defeat, which came against Flamengo, and they are firm favourites for Tuesday's tie.

Chelsea will face Thiago Silva, who is hoping to claim a special victory over his former side. Ahead of the game, he said: “I don’t know Maresca that well, but I know a lot of the players there. I speak to them practically every week, some of them are very close to me. I’m happy about this match, it’s going to be a special day for me, but it will be even more special if we manage to go through.”



Moises Caicedo will return from suspension for Chelsea in a boost to the midfield. Maresca highlighted the Ecuadorian's importance, admitting: "He's very important. Moi has been one of the best players of the season. He's very important for us. Fortunately, we also have Romeo (Lavia). We used Andrey Santos the other day. We are quite happy. We are more happy when Moi is in the team."

Caicedo's return for Chelsea is very welcomed by Maresca. | IMAGO / Action Plus

However, Levi Colwill and Liam Delap will be absent after picking up bookings against Palmeiras in the last-16. Romeo Lavia continues to be sidelined after picking up a minor problem.

"Romeo is training already," confirmed Maresca. "Unfortunately, he is not training with us, so he's not ready for (Tuesday)."

Cole Palmer will be looking to build on from his goal against Palmeiras, which ended his run since January without a goal from open play. Enzo Fernandez is set to start in the semi-final tie, while Andrey Santos will be keen to showcase his qualities following an impressive performance in the quarter-finals.

Cole Palmer ended his goal drought from open play to help Chelsea progress into the semi-finals. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Ahead of Tuesday's semi-final, here are all of the details you need for Fluminense against Chelsea at the Club World Cup.

Date, time, location of Fluminense vs Chelsea

Date: Tuesday 8th July 2025

Kick-off time: 20:00 UK / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Competition: Club World Cup - Semi-Finals

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

How to watch Fluminense vs Chelsea

The Club World Cup can be watched globally for free on DAZN.

Prediction

Fluminense 1-3 Chelsea