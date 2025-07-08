Fluminense vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Club World Cup clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea are on the verge of reaching another final this season following their Conference League triumph back in May.

Standing in their way is Fluminense, who will become the third Brazilian side Chelsea have faced in the Club World Cup this summer after Flamengo and Palmeiras.

The winner of Tuesday's tie in New Jersey will play Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid in Sunday's final - a chance to make history.

Cole Palmer will be keen to make the difference to help Chelsea advance into the final. | IMAGO / Xinhua

For now, the focus is on Fluminense. Head coach Enzo Maresca is fully aware of the task that awaits his Blues side, who are without Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Liam Delap against Fluminense.

"We don’t prepare games to face players, we prepare to face teams," Maresca admitted pre-match.

"We respect Thiago (Silva), absolutely, but we are preparing for the game against Fluminense. They have many experienced players, players with quality, so we need to pay attention and be careful of many different things."

Maresca added: "I don't think that Chelsea is the favourite. I think that at this point, there is no favourite. At this point, the teams that have come here, it's because they deserve it, because they have something good, and they have to do everything to try to win and get to the final."

Here are the confirmed teams from MetLife Stadium for the Club World Cup semi-final between Fluminense and Chelsea.

Fluminense

Starting XI: Fabio, Ignacio, Silva, Thiago Santos, Guga, Hercules, Bernal, Nonato, Rene, Arias, Cano

Bench: Eudes, Xavier, Manoel, Fuentes, Canobbio, Soteldo, Serna, Isaque, Lezcano, Lavega, Ganso, Keno, Lima, Baya, Everaldo

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Pedro Neto, Nkunku, Palmer; Joao Pedro

Bench: Jorgensen, Penders, Slonina, Acheampong, James, Sarr, Anselmino,Andrey Santos, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Madueke, Jackson, Guiu