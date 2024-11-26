Heidenheim vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea are back on their travels on Thursday night as they face 1. FC Heidenheim in the Conference League.
Enzo Maresca's side are on the verge of securing their spot in the knockout stages after winning all three of their matches so far in the League Phase.
Chelsea have comfortably seen off KAA Gent, Panathinaikos and FC Noah and Heidenheim, who are currently 15th in the Bundesliga, await next.
It will see another set of changes from Maresca, who returned Chelsea to winning ways on Saturday after the international break with a 2-1 victory over his former side Leicester City in the Premier League.
Heidenheim's head coach Frank Schmidt has guided the German side to maximum points from their opening three matches too, with only four other sides other than Chelsea and Thursday's hosts to maintain their 100 per cent start.
"The fact Chelsea are now coming after we’ve won the first three games is honestly quite hard to believe," Schmidt told Bundesliga. But the fact is they’re not coming here for a friendly, we don’t have to pay them. It’s a competitive fixture. Heidenheim and the entire region are really excited.
"It’s yet another highlight for us. We’re looking forward to it and will look to play this game with maximum determination. And we want to make sure we have a chance in this game. We’ll take it all as it comes. It’s the next tough game. But this is something we could only dream about for many years, and now it’s reality. We’ll try to show the best possible side of ourselves."
Chelsea are likely to have Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk and Jadon Sancho all in action, with Maresca's side heavy favourites to claim another victory. Malo Gusto has returned from illness and could be drafted into the European side.
Ahead of Thursday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Heidenheim against Chelsea in the Conference League.
Date, time, location of Heidenheim vs Chelsea
Date: Thursday 28th November 2024
Kick-off time: 5.45pm UK / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
Stadium: Voith-Arena
Competition: Conference League
How to watch Heidenheim vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1
United States: Paramount+
Prediction
Heidenheim 1-3 Chelsea