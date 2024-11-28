Heidenheim vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Conference League clash
The team news is in from the Voith-Arena ahead of Chelsea's Conference League clash against 1. FC Heidenheim on Thursday evening.
Filip Jorgensen returns in goal, keeping his place as Chelsea's Conference League goalkeeper while Axel Disasi is named as captain, likely to play on the right of the defence amid Malo Gusto and Reece James' absences.
Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile are set to play in the central of defence, with the Frenchman keen to build on an impressive performance against Leicester.
Renato Veiga will be looking to impress as he is deployed at left-back, most likely trusted with a more attacking role while Cesare Casadei and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall occupy the more defensive midfield slots.
An attacking team concludes with Christopher Nkunku being trusted in the number 10 position, the role that Enzo Maresc admitted was the best for the Frenchman. Jadon Sancho and Mykhailo Mudryk will be deployed wide with Marc Guiu getting a rare start in attack.
Here is the confirmed team news from the Voith-Arena for Chelsea against Heidenheim in the Conference League.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Nkunku, Sancho, Mudryk, Guiu
Bench: Sanchez, Bergstrom, Colwill, Madueke, Felix, Chukwuemeka, George, Dyer, Rak-Saky, Mheuka
Heidenheim
Starting XI: Muller, Siersleben, Mainka, Leo Scienza, Wanner, Honsak, Traore, Kaufmann, Theuerkauf, Maloney, Dorsch
Bench: Eicher, Feller, Busch, Schoppner, Gimber, Breunig, Fohrenbach, Kerber, Beck, Negele, Conteh, Janes