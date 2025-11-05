How Chelsea could line-up vs Qarabag as Enzo Maresca’s Champions League side predicted

Enzo Maresca is expected to field another heavily rotated side for the Champions League clash against Qarabag on Wednesday.

Maresca has opted to use virtually different starting line-ups for league and cup matches in recent weeks, and the trend is expected to continue.

Filip Jorgensen, who started in Chelsea's two cup matches in October, is therefore likely to be back in goal in Baku.

"Could be an option (to start Jorgensen)," Maresca said in Tuesday's press conference, hinting at the possible goalkeeper rotation.

"We need both keepers ready. We need to treat Robert (Sanchez) in the same way we try to deal with different players (by resting them)."

In front of the Denmark international, the starting four-man defence are expected to be Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Jorrel Hato.

In midfield, the key midfield duo Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez should get some rest and be options on the bench, while Romeo Lavia, Andrey Santos, and Facundo Buonanotte make their return to the first 11.

Estevao and Jamie Gittens, who featured as substitutes in the second half in the win over Tottenham Hotspur, are expected to start on the flanks.

Pedro Neto has been ruled out of the trip to Azerbaijan due to a minor injury, so Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrique George would provide cover on the bench..

Meanwhile, the number nine position likely gives Maresca the biggest selection headache.

Joao Pedro is unlikely to start, having played a full 90 minutes at the weekend, but Chelsea have three other striker options vying for this position: Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, and George.

Delap and Guiu were not involved against Spurs, the former due to a suspension, so they should be fresh. As previously mentioned, George will likely be an option for the winger role in this game amid Pedro Neto's absence.

It makes sense to give Delap the nod since he desperately needs minutes to shake off the rust after a two-month injury absence.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Qarabag:

Goalkeeper: Filip Jorgensen

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jorrel Hato

Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Andrey Santos, Facundo Buonanotte

Forwards: Estevao, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens