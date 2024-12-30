Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Ipswich Town vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction 

Chelsea conclude the year of 2024 with an away trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Monday night..

Enzo Maresca and his side will be hoping to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat to west London neighbours Fulham when they travel to Portman Road.

It's the final game of the year for Chelsea and they have the chance to begin 2025 in at least third position in the Premier League at the half way point, putting them on course to achieve their objective of claiming Champions League qualification.

Chelsea will be hoping to welcome back Romeo Lavia from a hamstring problem. Maresca will continue to be without Reece James, who has returned to training, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missed the Fulham loss due to injury.

"Very important," said Maresca on the importance of ending the year on a high. "We are going to try to prepare the game in the way we try always - to win the game.

Chelsea's Boxing Day defeat to Fulham was their first in all competitions since the end of October 2024. / IMAGO / Sportimage

"We have a bad feeling about the game we just lost against Fulham and hopefully we can come back with three points after this game."

Ahead of Monday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Ipswich Town against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Date, time, location of Ipswich Town vs Chelsea

Date: Monday 30th December 2024

Kick-off time: 19:45 UK / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT

Stadium: Portman Road

Competition: Premier League 

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: It is not available to watch live on TV.

United States: Peacock

Prediction

Ipswich Town 1-3 Chelsea

