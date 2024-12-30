Ipswich Town vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea conclude the year of 2024 with an away trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Monday night..
Enzo Maresca and his side will be hoping to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat to west London neighbours Fulham when they travel to Portman Road.
It's the final game of the year for Chelsea and they have the chance to begin 2025 in at least third position in the Premier League at the half way point, putting them on course to achieve their objective of claiming Champions League qualification.
Chelsea will be hoping to welcome back Romeo Lavia from a hamstring problem. Maresca will continue to be without Reece James, who has returned to training, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missed the Fulham loss due to injury.
"Very important," said Maresca on the importance of ending the year on a high. "We are going to try to prepare the game in the way we try always - to win the game.
"We have a bad feeling about the game we just lost against Fulham and hopefully we can come back with three points after this game."
Ahead of Monday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Ipswich Town against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Ipswich Town vs Chelsea
Date: Monday 30th December 2024
Kick-off time: 19:45 UK / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT
Stadium: Portman Road
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Ipswich Town vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: It is not available to watch live on TV.
United States: Peacock
Prediction
Ipswich Town 1-3 Chelsea