Ipswich Town vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League for their final game of 2024.
Chelsea travel to Portman Road on Monday night looking to bounce back at the first attempt from their Boxing Day loss to Fulham at Stamford Bridge.
The defeat to their west London neighbours ended their unbeaten run - totalling 12 games - which stretched just shy of two months in all competitions.
Chelsea can begin 2025 at least in third should they overcome Kieran McKenna's side, and Maresca has opted to rotate heavily with Filip Jorgensen, Axel Disasi and Christopher Nkunku all being handed rare starts.
Here is the confirmed team news for the Premier League clash between Ipswich and Chelsea.
Ipswich Town
Starting XI: Walton, Burns, O'Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Delap
Bench: Muric, Johnson, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Chaplin, Szmodics, Clarke, Al-Hamadi
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen; Disasi, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Palmer, Joao Felix; Nkunku
Bench: Sanchez, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Veiga, Neto, Sancho, Guiu, Jackson