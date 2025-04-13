Chelsea vs Ipswich Town: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League.
Chelsea are looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Ipswich in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
They come up against Kieran McKenna’s side who are staring at the prospecting of returning to the Championship after one season.
Ipswich are 12 points from safety and need to start picking up wins if they want to have any hope of avoiding relegation.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are battling at the other end of the table for a Champions League qualification spot.
After Nottingham Forest’s defeat yesterday, along with Manchester City and Aston Villa both claiming wins, Chelsea can’t afford to drop points in their final seven league matches, particularly against Ipswich.
Chelsea come into Sunday’s meeting following a run of three matches without defeat. Thursday night saw the Blues claim a 3-0 victory in the Conference League quarter-finals and on the brink of progressing to the last four.
Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson will be looking to get back on the scoresheet after a period out through injury. Maresca has carefully managed their returns and will need both back contributing should they want to return to the Champions League next season.
Chelsea’s home record of late has been impressive. They have won their last five league matches at Stamford Bridge and could record a sixth straight victory for the first time since July 2020.
Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Ipswich.
Chelsea
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Chalobah, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, James, Gusto, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Sancho, Nkunku
Ipswich Town
Starting XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Johnson, Enciso, Clarke, Hirst
Bench: Walton, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, Philogene, Chaplin, Broadhead, Delap