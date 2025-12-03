Leeds 3-1 Chelsea: Defensive horror show inflicts Blues defeat to dampen Palmer return

Chelsea were punished for their defensive errors as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

After a big week with a victory over Barcelona and drawing to Arsenal, Chelsea's seven-game unbeaten run came to an end in shambolic fashion.

Leeds punished every single error and claimed a much-deserved victory to boost their hopes of Premier League survival.

A dismal defeat in West Yorkshire.



After a quick start from the hosts, who put Chelsea under pressure from the get go, they were given their reward after six minutes. Jaka Bijol met a corner and steered his header past Robert Sanchez to give Leeds an early advantage.

Chelsea continued to struggle against Leeds, who were the dominant side for the majority of the first half. Leeds should've doubled their lead through Pascal Struijk, but he could only guide his unmarked header wide from close range.

Two minutes before half-time, Leeds got their deserved second to double the lead. Ao Tanaka received the ball on the edge of the area, one touch and he sensationally struck it past Sanchez to make it 2-0.

Maresca saw enough at the interval as he looked to try to steer Chelsea to a turnaround. Estevao, who picked up a yellow in the first half and Benoit Badiashile were replaced by Pedro Neto and Malo Gusto.

Following a brilliant save from Sanchez to deny Lukas Nmecha from close range, Neto bagged five minutes after coming on, converting at the back post from Jamie Gittens' cross to halve the deficit for the visitors.

Neto made an instant impact after coming on at half-time against Leeds. | IMAGO / News Images

As Chelsea began to raise the pressure, which Leeds tried to counter, Maresca turned to the bench once again. Cole Palmer was introduced for the first time since September following a groin injury, along with Alejandro Garnacho, to replace Liam Delap and Gittens as they searched for a leveller.

Garnacho and Palmer combined in the 69th minute to what should have been Chelsea's leveller, but Palmer could only fire Garnacho's cut-back wide of Lucas Perri's goal.

Despite Chelsea's work to get back into the game, a defensive shambles 18 minutes from time restored Leeds' two-goal advantage. Tosin's horrific pass towards Sanchez was intercepted, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin punished a shambolic defensive error to tap into an empty net.

Maresca made the changes and, unfortunately this time, it backfired. A first defeat in eight games comes at the wrong time for Chelsea, who begin December with a defeat - a month they historically struggle with.

Tosin's misplaced back-pass was punished by Leeds. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It's the first of three away games in all competitions out of the way. Bournemouth up next, before a trip to Italy to face Atalanta in the Champions League.

There were few positives for Chelsea at Elland Road - Pedro Neto proving his importance, as well as Cole Palmer's first minutes since returning from injury.

It's now a quick turnaround as they head back down south, and Maresca will need to quickly assess what went wrong, with the defence firmly, and deservedly, in the spotlight. A bad night in West Yorkshire.