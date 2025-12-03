Leeds vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch
Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League looking to continue their unbeaten run in all competitions.
Enzo Maresca's side have not lost any of their previous five games and head to Elland Road on Wednesday night as heavy favourites for victory.
Meanwhile, Leeds almost pulled off a superb comeback against Manchester City last time out as they bid to survive an instant return to the Championship following promotion.
Chelsea will be without Moises Caicedo after his red card in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday, while Reece James is set to be rested, Maresca has confirmed.
"It's complicated," admitted Maresca pre-match. "I would like to start him, but we need to do the right thing."
Cole Palmer was an unused substitute against Arsenal and he could be in line to make his first Premier League appearance since September following a groin problem.
"The last game he was on the bench for sure with the players was more complicated for Cole because now he needs to come back in terms of fitness condition," added the Chelsea head coach.
"He is available, he can start the game. The idea of the game is to start giving minutes until he can play 90 minutes."
Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Chelsea.
Date, time, location of Leeds vs Chelsea
Date: Wednesday 3rd December 2025
Kick-off time: 8.15pm UK / 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT
Stadium: Elland Road, Leeds
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League
United States: Peacock
Prediction
Leeds United 1-2 Chelsea
