Leeds vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Leeds are looking to end a dismal run against Chelsea having won just one of their last nine Premier League games (D2 L6), though it was in their last meeting at Elland Road in August 2022 (3-0).

Both clubs are at different ends of the table. Chelsea are fighting for a position in the top four, sitting just six points behind leaders Arsenal. Meanwhile, Leeds are currently in the relegation zone after accumulating 11 points from their first 13 league matches.

December usually provides Chelsea with a tricky month and head coach Enzo Maresca believes if they can come through it unscathed, it could signal the Blues being contenders for the league title this season.

“I’m aware (of how tricky December has been),” Maresca told reporters pre-match. “Because I was here last year, even if the first game we lost was (on December) the 26th, against Fulham at home, but after that we started to drop some points.

“Not only for Chelsea, it’s complicated for any team, especially for those in European competition, playing every three days. But the teams that are able to be consistent in this December to January (period) are the teams that, by February and March, are going to be there for the title.”

As Wednesday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Darren England will take charge of the meeting between Leeds and Chelsea.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Assistants

Darren England will be supported by Scott Ledger and Akil Howson on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Josh Smith has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Daniel Farke and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Wednesday will be Paul Howard, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Lee Betts.