Legia Warsaw 0-3 Chelsea: George & Madueke brace put Blues on brink of Conference League semi-finals
Chelsea claimed a 3-0 win over Legia Warsaw to put themselves in a commanding position in the Conference League quarter-finals.
Enzo Maresca's side will look to complete the job next Thursday at Stamford Bridge to progress into the semi-finals after a much-improved second half at the Marshall Józef Piłsudski's Municipal Stadium.
After a goalless first half, Tyrique George and Noni Madueke netted before the hour mark in Poland to give Chelsea a comfortable lead in Poland. Despite a missed penalty from Christopher Nkunku, Madueke bagged his second from close range with 16 minutes to play to give the Blues further security in the tie.
Unlike the first-half atmosphere in the Polish capital which saw a tifo and pyrotechnics on display, it was a fairly uneventful opening 45 minutes on the pitch.
Chelsea's best chance of the half came through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after 34 minutes. Cole Palmer's blocked shot rolled into the path of the 26-year-old, but his curling left-footed effort was matched by Legia goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz to ensure it remained level.
Despite a fast start that saw a couple of corners in quick succession, Legia rarely threatened the Blues' defence, leaving it a frustrating watch given the lack of clear cut chances created by the visitors.
Maresca made two changes at the interval as Chelsea searched for an opener in the 1st leg. Tosin Adarabioyo, who had a header comfortably saved in the first half, and Cole Palmer were replaced by Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke.
Four minutes into the second half and Chelsea broke the deadlock through Tyrique George, who netted his first senior goal for the club. Reece James' strike from the edge of the area was parried by Tobiasz and George was quickest to react to tap home from close range.
Chelsea quickly doubled their advantage. Eight minutes later, Jadon Sancho set up Madueke, who was introduced at the break and sent Tobiasz the wrong way to justify Maresca's changes and put the Blues in a commanding position.
Confidence was brewing in the Blues side. Sancho was the next to Tobiasz, who denied the England international to ensure Chelsea's aggregate advantage was added to heading into the final 30 minutes of the match.
Dewsbury-Hall looked to get in amongst the goals, but his sweetly struck volley flew agonisingly over the bar.
Christopher Nkunku's frustrations continued after he saw his penalty saved in the 73rd minute. But 25 seconds later, Sancho provided another assist for Madueke, who tapped home for his second and Chelsea's third.
Maresca continued to ring the changed with 15 minutes to play in Poland. He handed youngsters Mathis Amougou and Shim Mheuka minutes, with the duo replacing Malo Gusto and George.
Chelsea saw the game out to keep another clean sheet and claim another victory in the Conference League. It's half the job complete for the Blues heading back to London for next Thursday's second leg.
Althought it was expected, it's a much-needed win for the Blues to extend their unbeaten run to three games in all competitions. The games are coming thick and fast and Chelsea will need plenty more positive results between now and the end of the season if they want to claim Champions League qualification and clinch Conference League glory.