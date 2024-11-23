Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea: Jackson & Fernandez combine as Maresca wins on Foxes return
Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez helped Chelsea to a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.
Enzo Maresca clinched victory on his return to the King Power Stadium, with Jackson and Fernandez combining for both goals either side of the half to claim a goal and assist each.
Jordan Ayew scored a stoppage time penalty to half the deficit, but it was too little too late.
Chelsea's impressive start to the season continues after a difficult run on paper. Their first newly-promoted side this season and they made no mistake of claiming maximum points.
As expected, Chelsea dominated the proceedings on a wet afternoon in the Midlands.
Cole Palmer was unable to get a touch on Joao Felix's cross at the near post, which would've likely ended up in a goal if he managed to get a touch.
With Chelsea continuing to press for an opener, Maresca's side finally broke the deadlock after 15 minutes. Nicolas Jackson pounced on Wout Faes' inability to clear the ball, Enzo Fernandez cushioned it across to the forward, whose superb touch and finish resulted in a goal.
Leicester were fortunate to still have 11 players on the pitch in the first half. Wilfred Ndidi was only shown a yellow for a nasty challenge on Cole Palmer, while Joao Felix drew a couple of fouls from Boubakary Soumaré, who escaped with just one yellow card from the two challenges.
Noni Madueke was denied an excellent team goal in the first half after Marc Cucurella was in an offside position.
A few nervy moments at the back from Chelsea allowed Leicester to grow in confidence as half-time approached. Kasey McAteer saw his left-footed effort curl just past the post, while Ndidi was unable to hit a chance in the box on target.
Cole Palmer thought he doubled Chelsea's lead nine minutes into the second half. Jackson's saved effort fell into the path of the 22-year-old, but his effort was blocked on the line by his own team-mate, Madueke.
Just like for the first, Jackson and Fernandez combined for Chelsea's second of the afternoon as they doubled their lead with 15 minutes to go. Jackson's header was saved and parried by Mads Hermansen, but it fell to Enzo who nodded into the back of the net to give the visitors a two-goal cushion.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall came on in stoppage time to replace Jackson as Maresca offered the former Leicester star some minutes against his former side, who gave him a warm applause when coming onto the pitch.
Chelsea were unable to keep a clean sheet after Romeo Lavia conceded a penalty, their fourth this season which is a league high, in stoppage time. Ayew made no mistake and converted, but the visitors managed to hold on for all three points.
Maresca and Chelsea are continuing to build the momentum heading into the busy festive period as they set their sights on Champions League qualification.
Next up is a trip to Germany in the Conference League to face 1. FC Heidenheim, before returning to Stamford Bridge next Sunday to face Aston Villa.