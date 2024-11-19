Leicester City vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
It's the return of club football after the November international break, which currently sees Chelsea in third place in the Premier League.
Chelsea head to the Midlands to face newly-promoted Leicester, who are now managed by Steve Cooper following Enzo Maresca's summer departure to Stamford Bridge.
Maresca will face his former club for the first time since leaving, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could also make an appearance against his old club after following Maresca to the capital.
“If I score against them I won't celebrate," Dewsbury-Hall said back in July. "I wish them the best of luck for this season. I wanted to test myself at the next level. This felt like the right time and I wouldn't have left Leicester for a sideways move – it had to be a top move."
Ahead of Saturday's meeting at the King Power Stadium, here are the confirmed officials for Leicester City against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Andy Madley will take charge of the meeting between Leicester City and Chelsea.
Assistants
Andy Madley will be supported by Nick Hopton and Mark Scholes on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Leigh Doughty has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Steve Cooper and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Paul Tierney, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Dan Cook.