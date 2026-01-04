Man City 1-1 Chelsea: Fernandez's stoppage time goal seals late draw for interim McFarlane

Enzo Fernandez secured a point for Chelsea with a stoppage time equaliser against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

After a difficult week for the Chelsea squad following Enzo Maresca's abrupt departure, Calum McFarlane stepped into the hot-seat to take charge of his first ever senior game, and he managed to claim a point against Pep Guardiola's Man City.

Chelsea started the game brightly and had their chances as they continued to frustrate the hosts.

Erling Haaland had several chances to put City ahead, but Filip Jorgensen and the post ensured he blanked.

Three minutes before half-time and Chelsea's hard work was undone. Tijjani Reijnders fired past Jorgensen as the power on the shot proved too much for Robert Sanchez's replacement.

Chelsea grew into the game after the interval and their usual wasteful selves continued to hurt them. Pedro Neto had several golden chances, including one from six-yards out following superb work from Fernandez, but he could only, somehow, fire over.

Six more minutes of stoppage time proved decisive for Chelsea. Malo Gusto skipped by Nico O'Reilly on the right flank and he whipped a dangerous ball across the box. Fernandez found himself at the back post and managed to find the back of the net to send the travelling support into jubilation.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It was a point that Chelsea deserved. It may have extended their run in the Premier League to just one win from their last eight, but considering the circumstances, McFarlane and his players will be delighted to take the point back to west London.

Whether McFarlane will oversee Chelsea's next game against Fulham remains unclear, with Liam Rosenior looking increasingly likely to become the club's next head coach.

For now, Chelsea's players focused on what they could control and they got their rewards. Now it's for the hierarchy to ensure Maresca's appointment is sorted swiftly to avoid any further disruption.