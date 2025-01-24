Man City vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.
Chelsea will be keen to avoid Man City doing the league double over them when the two sides meet in Manchester.
Pep Guardiola's side claimed a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge last August, and will hope to put their 4-2 defeat to PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday night firmly behind them.
History is against Chelsea, with the Blues winless in 10 league and cup games (D2, L8) against Man City since beating them three times in the space of six weeks in 2021.
"I think if you see the top six at this moment, we beat Bournemouth away and drew at home, we beat Newcastle at home and have to play there, we drew against Arsenal and then we lost to City and Liverpool," reflected Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca ahead of their trip to the Etihad.
"It is a matter of balance. I think we will win games against big teams, for sure. But I don't think if we win tomorrow it means we are ready for the title. We are going to try and win, for sure, but it will be one more game."
As Saturday’s league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in Manchester.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that John Brooks will take charge of the meeting between Manchester City and Chelsea.
Assistants
John Brooks will be supported by Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Lewis Smith has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Stuart Attwell, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Neil Davies.