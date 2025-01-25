Man City vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Manchester City in the Premier League.
Chelsea are searching for their first victory over Manchester City for the first time in 11 matches after going winless in the previous 10 league and cup outings.
Two points separate the sides and Man City will be hoping history repeats itself when the Blues visit the Etihad.
Maresca and his side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s Citizens on the opening day last August at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture.
Chelsea have been boosted by the returns of Levi Colwill and Enzo Fernandez from injury, but will be without Romeo Lavia who is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks.
Maresca is yet to claim a big victory against one of the sides competing for the league title, which Chelsea were touted to challenge for prior to Christmas, but insists the victories will soon come.
"I think we will win games against big teams, for sure. But I don't think if we win tomorrow it means we are ready for the title. We are going to try and win, for sure, but it will be one more game."
Here is the confirmed teams from the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League clash between Man City and Chelsea.
Man City
Starting XI: Ederson, Nunes, Khusanov, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Marmoush, Foden, Haaland
Bench: Ortega Moreno, Stones, Grealish, De Bruyne, Reis, Savinho, O'Reilly, Lewis, McAtee
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Gusto, Acheampong, Disasi, Tosin, Dewsbury-Hall, Neto, Nkunku, Guiu