Man United 1-1 Chelsea: Blues' winless run at Old Trafford continues as Caicedo stunner secures point
Chelsea's winless run at Old Trafford will extend for a further year after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United.
Moises Caicedo rescued a point for Chelsea with a stunning volley past André Onana in the 74th minute, cancelling out Bruno Fernandes' penalty four minutes prior after Rasmus Højlund was brought down by Robert Sanchez.
It continues the league record away to the Red Devils for Enzo Maresca's Blues, with the record of no league victory in the north west since May 2013 continuing for another year.
Chelsea had Man United's attack to thank for only conceding once. Plenty of chances were wasted by the hosts. Alejandro Garnacho and Fernandes both had openings to extend United's lead, however fluffed their lines to save the blushes of the visitors.
Maresca's side had chances themselves to score prior to Caicedo's exquisite volley from Cole Palmer's corner. Noni Madueke hit the post, while Matthijs de Ligt managed to make a couple of key blocks to deny Palmer on Sunday evening.
It was a game of poor quality from both sides. A point for each side was the fair outcome. Chelsea, although frustrated not to have taken full advantage of Manchester City and Arsenal losing this weekend, will accept the point which sees them climb above the Gunners into fourth place.
Maresca's decision to make 11 changes for the cup games may need a rethink to avoid the stop and start rhythm, despite its benefits of players having their minutes managed to minimise the risk of injuries.
The draw sets Chelsea up for their Premier League clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge next weekend, the final match before the November international break. Chelsea have failed to beat Man City, Liverpool and now Man United this season, and Maresca will be desperate to land a big win to send a statement out to their competitors.
Man United were there for the taking after sacking Erik ten Hag at the start of the week. But it was an underwhelming display for the visitors and an opportunity not taken, with quality lacking in both boxes.
It could've been better for Chelsea, but it could've been a lot worse. Maresca has Caicedo, who is living up to his big price-tag, to thank for the point on the road.