Man United vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford.
Enzo Maresca's side are looking to win for the first time in the league against the Red Devils away from home since May 2013 when Juan Mata, also formerly of Man United, scored the only goal of the game.
Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek against Newcastle United, while Man United progressed into the quarter-finals to set up a tie against Tottenham Hotspur.
It's been a big week for United, who parted company with Erik ten Hag. Ruben Amorim has been confirmed as his successor, however he will not officially join until November 11, which means Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take interim charge for Sunday's clash.
Chelsea will be without Jadon Sancho due to illness, Maresca confirmed on Friday. But the England international was unavailable to return to Old Trafford due to the Premier League loan rules and, therefore, being ineligible to face his parent club.
With Chelsea heading to the north west and facing an uphill task given their dismal record, Maresca was shocked at the 11-year drought and is determined to try and end the winless record.
"Really? Wow. Hopefully it's a good time (to play them). It shows how difficult that stadium is. We're going to do our best to win the game."
Ahead of Sunday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Manchester United against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Man United vs Chelsea
Date: Sunday 3rd November 2024
Kick-off time: 16:30 UK / 11:30 ET / 08:30 PT
Stadium: Old Trafford
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Man United vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: USA Network / NBC.com
Prediction
Manchester United 1-2 Chelsea