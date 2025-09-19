Man United vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are looking to end a 12-year wait for a win at Old Trafford when they face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

It's a third consecutive game on the road for Enzo Maresca's side following a 2-2 draw to Brentford and a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night on their return to the Champions League.

They come up against Ruben Amorim's Reds who are struggling for form, currently sitting in 14th place and coming into Saturday's clash having suffered a 3-0 defeat to local rivals Manchester City.

Chelsea's record in the north west doesn't make for kind reading. Their last victory at Old Trafford came back in May 2013 when Juan Mata's 87rd minute goal was enough to seal all three points for the visitors.

Despite United's sluggish start to the season, Maresca insists there is no right moment to play the Red Devils.

"I think it's always difficult to play United away in their stadium, Old Trafford," previewed the Chelsea head coach. "So I don't think that now is the right moment or next year will be the right moment or last year was the right moment.

"It's always difficult. It's a difficult team, it's a difficult stadium. I watch the games that they play this season. Some of the games are not a real result in terms of even (the) City game. Until 1-0, 2-0 they were in the game. When the game wasn't in there, they had a few chances to score and to go ahead on the result. So it will be a tough game."

Alejandro Garnacho, who left United for Chelsea in the summer, could start for the visitors, with Maresca confirming the 21-year-old is ready to face his former club.

"In the last two games, he was inside very good," added Maresca. "He can be very good in the second half. I explained to him the other day against Bayern Munich. We are adapting our style, what we want from the winger. Now, if he's ready to start tomorrow, I think he's ready to start."

Chelsea will continue to be without Levi Colwill and Liam Delap for Saturday's encounter, as well as Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Manchester United vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday 20th September 2025

Kick-off time: 5.30pm UK / 12:30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Prediction

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea