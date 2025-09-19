Man United vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

Chelsea are looking to bounce back from their midweek Champions League defeat when they face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Enzo Maresca's side are winless in their last two away games, drawing against Brentford and suffering a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich. Their last win on the road came against West Ham on August 22 in a 5-1 win over the Hammers.

It's been a difficult 12 years for Chelsea on the road at Old Trafford. They are winless in the last 12 away meetings (D7, L5), with the Blues' win rate of 18 per cent at Old Trafford in the Premier League (6/33) their lowest away to any side they have visited 10+ times in the competition.

Man United, currently managed by Ruben Amorim, haven't made a positive start to the season, offering Chelsea hope of ending their dismal record in the north west. But Maresca isn't taking their form for granted and insists Saturday's match will be 'difficult'.

Maresca is not concerned about any potential pressure of needing to bounce back immediately from their defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek. | IMAGO / DeFodi Images

"I think it's always difficult to play United away in their stadium, Old Trafford," Maresca said. "So I don't think that now is the right moment or next year will be the right moment or last year was the right moment. It's always difficult."

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Peter Bankes will take charge of the meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Assistants

Peter Bankes will be supported by Eddie Smart and Blake Antrobus on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Tom Kirk has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Craig Pawson, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Adrian Holmes.