Chelsea 5-0 Morecambe: Tosin Adarabioyo becomes unlikely Blues goalscorer as Joao Felix shows his class
Tosin Adarbioyo became an unlikely goal threat for Chelsea, netting a brace in Chelsea's 5-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round.
Chelsea were dominant against the League Two side but struggled to break the visitor's down in the first period.
Despite their dominance, it took a Christopher Nkunku penalty for their first real chance to take the lead but Harry Burgoyne save saw Chelsea remain frustrated.
Adarabioyo eventually gave his side the lead before half-time, shaping up to hit a strike from outside the box which deflected past the impressive goalkeeper.
It was much better from Chelsea in the second half, with Nkunku making up for his mistake before Adarabioyo scored a second from a fabulous strike.
Joao Felix added two late goals with impressive finishes as the Blues progressed to the next round of the competition.
Enzo Maresca's men dominated the ball, as expected of the hosts, but it was Morecambe who registered the first shot of the game,
Winger Ben Tollitt did well down Chelsea's left before firing a shot at Filip Jorgensen, which the Dane parried before collecting the ball.
Chelsea were dangerous from corners with defensive duo Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi coming close - the France international heading over from a Reece James corner.
Adarabioyo hit the bar after getting his head to a near-post James cross before Tyrique George showed his quality with a sublime ball whipped across the six-yard box that nobody could connect with.
A penalty was awarded for the Blues as David Tutonda put his arms in the air to appeal that the ball had gone out of play before Felix's cross hit the defender's arms.
Nkunku stepped up from the spot but his strike was saved low by Burgoyne before the France international's follow up was kept out by a combination of the defence and goalkeeper.
It was looking like yet another one of those days for Chelsea in a frustrating first half before Adariaboyo picked up the ball from James and unleashed a strike from outside the box, which deflected past Burgoyne to see Chelsea take the lead into the break.
With Maresca opting to make a triple change at half-time, Jadon Sancho, Marc Cucurella and Malo Gusto replaced Petro Neto, Romeo Lavia and James.
Just moments later, the Blues doubled their lead and it was Nkunku who made up for his earlier penalty miss with a sublime finish, getting onto a rebound to slot home.
Chelsea were running riot, creating chances at will but their biggest goal threat throughout the match was a shock name.
Adarabioyo could have had a hat-trick before netting his second, when the defender picked the ball up in the centre of the park, 30 yards from goal before unleashing a powerfull strike which dipped into the top left corner.
Felix made it four with less than 20 minutes to go, picking the ball up from George on the edge of the box before drilling a low shot into the bottom left corner.
Just moments later the Portugal star had his second, curling an unstoppable strike into the top corner from the left hand side of the visitors' box.
The win sees Chelsea into the hat for the next round as Maresca's men will be targeting the trophy this season.