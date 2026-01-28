Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Napoli vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Champions League clash

The team news is in from Naples.
Matt Debono|
IMAGO / NurPhoto

In this story:

Chelsea FC

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Napoli in the Champions League.

Chelsea, Champions League
IMAGO / Action Plus

Here are the confirmed teams from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the Champions League fixture between Napoli and Chelsea.

Napoli

Starting XI: Meret, Olivera, Buongiorno, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola, Vergara, Elmas, Hojlund

Bench: Contini, Spinelli, Gutierrez, Lukaku, Beukema, De Chiara, Garofalo

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, James, Fofana, Cucurella, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro

Bench: Jorgensen, Merrick, Acheampong, Badiashile, Chalobah, Hato, Palmer, Gittens, George, Garnacho, Delap, Guiu

Published | Modified
Matt Debono
MATT DEBONO

Matt Debono leads the editorial team which covers Chelsea On SI. He has witnessed Chelsea win it all, whilst also featuring on ITV News, SPORTbible and various other publications.

Home/Match Coverage