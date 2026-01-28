Napoli vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Champions League clash
In this story:
Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Napoli in the Champions League.
Here are the confirmed teams from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the Champions League fixture between Napoli and Chelsea.
Napoli
Starting XI: Meret, Olivera, Buongiorno, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola, Vergara, Elmas, Hojlund
Bench: Contini, Spinelli, Gutierrez, Lukaku, Beukema, De Chiara, Garofalo
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, James, Fofana, Cucurella, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro
Bench: Jorgensen, Merrick, Acheampong, Badiashile, Chalobah, Hato, Palmer, Gittens, George, Garnacho, Delap, Guiu
Matt Debono leads the editorial team which covers Chelsea On SI. He has witnessed Chelsea win it all, whilst also featuring on ITV News, SPORTbible and various other publications.