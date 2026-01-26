Napoli vs Chelsea: Champions League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Napoli on Wednesday night as the league phase of the Champions League comes to its conclusion.

Liam Rosenior's side currently occupy the final spot in the top-eight, which would secure them automatic progression into the last-16, as it stands.

A win will strengthen Chelsea's chances of keeping their position to avoid the play-offs, however goal difference could play a huge role in deciding the outcome of the Champions League table come Wednesday night, with all the matches getting underway at the same time.

Chelsea got back to winning ways in Europe last week with a narrow 1-0 win over Pafos at Stamford Bridge. Now they face former boss Antonio Conte in Naples, with the hosts without a win in their last two matches in all competitions.

Napoli are also on the brink of exiting the Champions League. They are in 25th place and need to avoid defeat to give themselves the best chance of avoiding elimination.

Moises Caicedo's winner against Pafos has kept Chelsea's hopes of progressing straight into the last-16 alive. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It's going to be a nervy night for Chelsea, who will hope to have Cole Palmer available after he missed the win over Crystal Palace with a minor thigh issue.

Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos will need to avoid a yellow card in Naples. Both are one booking away from a one-match suspension.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Champions League clash between Napoli and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Napoli vs Chelsea

Date: Wednesday 28th January 2026

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

Competition: Champions League / Matchday 8

How to watch Napoli vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 4

United States: Paramount+

Prediction

Napoli 1-2 Chelsea