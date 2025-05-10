Newcastle vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon looking to take a huge step in their bid for Champions League qualification.
Goals scored (Newcastle 66, Chelsea 62) separate the sides in the table heading into the encounter at St James' Park, with both teams currently on 63 points and a +21 goal difference with three games to go.
Chelsea have kept themselves in a commanding position to qualify for the Champions League next season after a massive 3-1 win over Liverpool last time out in the league. Enzo Maresca's side will also be buoyed on by their progression into the Conference League final in midweek following a two-legged victory over Djurgarden.
Maresca and his Chelsea squad are well aware of what is at stake on Sunday, with three points putting them on the brink of ensuring a top five finish.
"It’s a big one, it’s a huge one,’ previewed Maresca. "Manchester United will be a big one. Nottingham Forest will be a big one. Each of them will be big games, and on Sunday, it’s the chance to start in the right way. We are on a good run, in a good mood, and hopefully we can play a good game and win.
"We are going to try to win the three games we have. How many points do we need to finish top five? No idea because it depends on the other results. We just need to be focused on ourselves and try to win the three games. That is the focus."
Maresca rotated on Thursday night against Djurgarden to ensure his key players were ready for Newcastle. Whether or not he will stick with the same side that started the win against Liverpool remains unclear.
The Chelsea boss added: "It’s a 12pm kick-off and we played on Thursday night, so it’s not the ideal situation, but we need to play and we need to adapt immediately, prepare for the game in the best way, and hopefully continue our good moment."
Ahead of Sunday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Newcastle against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Newcastle vs Chelsea
Date: Sunday 11th May 2025
Kick-off time: 12:00 UK / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT
Stadium: St. James' Park
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Prediction
Newcastle 2-2 Chelsea