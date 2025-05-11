Newcastle vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.
Both sides are looking to strengthen their Champions League qualification bid with a victory in Sunday's lunchtime kick off at St. James' Park.
Newcastle and Chelsea have equal points, 63, with three games to go and victory for either side will put them on the brink of securing a top five finish in the Premier League.
Following Manchester City's goalless draw at relegated Southampton, the winner of Sunday's clash will climb into third place.
Chelsea's record in the north east doesn't make for positive reading. Newcastle have won seven of the past 11 league meetings at St. James' Park - drawing one and losing the other three. In the last league visit, the Blues were thrashed 4-1, then managed by Mauricio Pochettino.
“Newcastle is a big game," said Cole Palmer pre-match. "We need to go there and be brave. If you go there and you’re scared, they can eat you alive. We need to be on it.”
Here are the confirmed teams from St. James' Park for the Premier League clash between Newcastle and Chelsea.
Newcastle
Starting XI: Pope, Livramento, Burn, Schar, Botman, Tonali, Bruno Guimarães, Murphy, Gordon, Barnes, Isak
Bench: Dubravka, Ruddy, Lascelles, Wilson, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez; Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Fernandez (c); Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Gusto, James, Acheampong, Badiashile, Tosin, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Sancho