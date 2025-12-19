Newcastle vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon in their final game before Christmas.

Both sides head into the weekend's fixture at St. James’ Park having progressed into the Carabao Cup semi-finals in midweek.

Chelsea are looking to claim back-to-back victories in the league after a 2-0 win at home to Everton last time out, which ended a run of four games in all competitions without victory.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe's Newcastle were heavily criticised for their defeat in the local derby against Sunderland, so they will be keen to get back to winning ways in the league.

Recent history is on the hosts' side. Newcastle have won their last three league home games against Chelsea, who will want to end their dismal record in the north east.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

"For me it's always difficult," responded Maresca, when asked whether it was an advantage playing Newcastle during the day rather than under the lights.

"They are a very good team. The manager is very good, doing a fantastic job since years ago. They are strong, they are intense. So no matter the time, it's going to be a difficult game."

Chelsea are expected to have Cole Palmer available as they manage his return from injury. Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia, Estevao Willian and Liam Delap are all unavailable. Moises Caicedo returns to league selection following suspension against Everton.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Newcastle and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Newcastle vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday 20th December 2025

Kick-off time: 12.30pm UK / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT

Stadium: St. James’ Park, Newcastle

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Focus Images

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

United States: USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC

Prediction

Newcastle 2-2 Chelsea