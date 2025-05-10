Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday.
The business end of the season has arrived and Chelsea's objective of qualifying for next season's Champions League is in sight.
It is firmly in Chelsea's hands with games against Newcastle, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest to go in their final three. They sit on the same points as their opponents on Sunday, with goals scored separating the two teams.
Recent history will favour Newcastle heading into Sunday's meeting. Newcastle have won seven of their past 11 league games against Chelsea at St James' Park (D1, L3).
Both sides know what is at stake and following Chelsea's 2-1 win over the Magpies in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Enzo Maresca's Blues will be looking to complete the league double to strengthen their Champions League bid.
"In the game at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season they were excellent," admitted Newcastle boss Eddie Howe ahead of Chelsea's visit.
"It was one of our most difficult games of the season. Enzo is a very good manager and very clever with what he does. They've got great attacking players who can hurt us and so we need to be ready for that."
As Sunday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the north east.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that John Brooks will take charge of the meeting between Newcastle and Chelsea.
Assistants
John Brooks will be supported by Simon Bennett and Dan Cook on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Rob Jones. has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Eddie Howe and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Darren England, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Natalie Aspinall.