Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea are looking to end a run of three straight league away defeats to Newcastle in their final away trip of 2026.

Enzo Maresca's side got back to winning ways last weekend against Everton, while Newcastle will be keen to restore some positivity after their dismal 1-0 defeat to local rivals Sunderland.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is wary of Chelsea despite their record against the Blues, admitting: "They are progressing and continuing to get better. They have a very good manager, style of play and team, so we are going to have to be very good. They will pose us some problems if our defensive work isn't of the highest level."

Chelsea head to the north east for the early kick-off on Saturday, and Maresca believes there is no advantage to playing the Magpies during the day rather than under the lights.

"For me, it is always difficult - night or day," insisted the Chelsea head coach. "They are a very good team. A manager doing a very good job. They are strong and intense. No matter the time, it will be a difficult game."

As Saturday’s clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Andy Madley will take charge of the meeting between Newcastle and Chelsea.

IMAGO / News Images

Assistants

Andy Madley will be supported by Adrian Holmes and Craig Taylor on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Tom Kirk has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Eddie Howe and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Peter Bankes, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Eddie Smart.