Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea: Cole Palmer helps Blues advance to Club World Cup semi-finals despite Estêvão stunner

Chelsea sealed a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras to set up a Club World Cup semi-final tie against Fluminense.

Enzo Maresca's side were made to work in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday as they now head to New Jersey for the last four.

Cole Palmer put Chelsea deservedly ahead with a cool finish in the 16th minute. Soon-to-be a Chelsea player, Estêvão Willian equalised with a stunning strike at the near post in the 53rd minute.

A deflected Malo Gusto strike in the 83rd minute ensured Chelsea claimed victory to end Palmeiras' Club World Cup campaign.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

It was a fast start in Philadelphia from both sides. Chelsea had a few early half chances as Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Estêvão Willian looked to make their mark on the quarter-final.

Palmer stepped up first to deliver for Chelsea and open the scoring for the Blues. Trevoh Chalobah found the 23-year-old in the pocket and the England international found his way into the box to coolly slot past Weverton - his first goal from open play since January.

Palmer ended his drought to put Chelsea in early control of the quarter-final tie. | IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press

Palmeiras looked to threaten Chelsea down the flanks with their pace. Blues-bound Estêvão proved tricky for Enzo Maresca's side, with Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill giving him a taste of what's to come in England with a couple of strong challenges in the first half.

Chelsea were dealt a blow in first-half stoppage time when Liam Delap was shown a yellow card, which rules him out of the semi-final clash against Fluminense.

Estêvão would have wanted to show Chelsea what they were getting when he joins later this month. He levelled the scoring eight minutes into the second half with a stunning strike, catching Robert Sanchez out in the process, at the near post off the crossbar.

With plenty of changes being made by either side throughout the second half, it saw an end-to-end affair in Philadelphia. An exciting watch for the neutral, but the game was firmly in the balance for both sides.

As the tie headed towards the 90, it was Chelsea who earned their fortune seven minutes from time as Weverton was unable to keep out Malo Gusto deflected strike to hand the Blues the lead once again.

Gusto restores the @ChelseaFC lead!



Going down as an Weverton Own Goal due to a deflection on the back line. pic.twitter.com/gKpM6jjXCU — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 5, 2025

Just like Delap, Levi Colwill was shown a yellow card and will miss the semi-finals for Chelsea, who will now be without two players due to suspension.

Maresca looked to close the game out by bringing on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Dario Essugo in the final stages.

Chelsea did just that. They managed to get over the line and they now will face Fluminense on Tuesday in New Jersey in the Club World Cup semi-finals.

The dream of winning the 2025 Club World Cup is getting closer, two wins to go for Chelsea.