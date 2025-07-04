Palmeiras vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Club World Cup clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

A semi-final tie against Fluminense, who beat Al Hilal in the quarter-finals, awaits the winner of the tie between Palmeiras and Chelsea on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Enzo Maresca's side battled past Benfica in extra-time in the Round of 16 to set-up a fixture against the Brazilian outfit, who the Blues beat back in 2022 in Abu Dhabi in the then Club World Cup final.

The Chelsea head coach has Nicolas Jackson back available after the Senegal international missed the two previous matches against ES Tunis and Benfica through suspension.

Captain Reece James has called for the Chelsea squad to be 'ready for war' to ensure they progress into the semi-finals next week.

"We’re ready for war," James told reporters pre-match, "we know we need to win the game and we’re preparing the best we can because there will be no second chances."

It was a huge relief for Chelsea to overcome Benfica after conceding a penalty in second half stoppage time to take the game to extra-time. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Maresca confirmed Romeo Lavia picked up a muscle injury against Benfica and was a doubt to face Palmeiras.

Here are the confirmed teams from Lincoln Financial Field for the Club World Cup quarter-final between Palmeiras and Chelsea.

Palmeiras

Starting XI: Weverton, Giay, Micael, Fuchs, Vanderlan, Rios, Martinez, Estevao, Allan, Torres, Roque

Bench: Lomba, Oliveira, Naves, Benedetti, Rocha, Mayke, Veiga, Moreno, Evangelista, Anderson, Mauricio, Thalys, Lopez, Luighi, Paulinho

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, James, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Nkunku, Delap

Bench: Jorgensen, Penders, Slonina, Acheampong, Tosin, Anselmino, Sarr, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, George, Joao Pedro, Guiu, Jackson