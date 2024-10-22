Panathinaikos vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Panathinaikos in the Conference League on Thursday night following their defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.
Enzo Maresca’s side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat on Sunday to the Premier League leaders. Now they switch their focus to European action in a bid to make it two wins from two after beating Gent 4-2 in the opening matchday at the start of October.
As expected, it will be a rotated Chelsea side in Greece, with Maresca opting to leave trio Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer out of the League phase squad in an attempt to manage their minutes and fitness.
Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen will be hoping to return to the matchday squad after missing the Liverpool defeat due to Chelsea following the Football Association’s concussion protocols. The 22-year-old was forced off whilst on international duty with Denmark’s U21s because of colliding with a teammate.
Meanwhile, club captain Reece James is set to be rested for Thursday night’s clash. The defender returned from injury against Liverpool and played 53 minutes before making way for Renato Veiga. Maresca confirmed last week James would only play one game a week as they look to manage his workload.
Despite Chelsea being heavy favourites to lift the Conference League trophy come the end of May in Poland, Panathinaikos will prove a tough clash for the Blues having lost just one of their last nine matches in all competitions.
Date, time and location of Panathinaikos vs Chelsea
Date: Thursday 24th October 2024
Kick-off time: 5.45pm UK / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
Stadium: Athens Olympic Stadium
Competition: Conference League
How to watch Panathinaikos vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1
United States: Paramount+
Prediction
Panathinaikos 1-3 Chelsea