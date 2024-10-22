Panathinaikos vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Conference League tie against Panathinaikos in Athens on Thursday night.
Chelsea head to Greece bidding to maintain their 100 percent start in the league phase. Enzo Maresca’s side claimed a 4-2 win over Gent earlier this month, courtesy of goals from Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Head coach Enzo Maresca will be aware of the test that awaits them at the Athens Olympic Stadium, with Panathinaikos’ last defeat at home coming back in August against Asteras Tripolis in the Greek Super League.
Winless in their last two matches, one draw and one defeat in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest and Liverpol respectively, Chelsea will be keen to get back to winning ways in a competition they are expected to win this season.
"It’s a European competition; so let’s hope we go all the way," Maresca has previously said. “Being Chelsea, any game at any ground will be challenging. Everyone wants to have a perfect game against Chelsea. We have to be prepared for that. That will be the biggest challenge in this competition."
As Thursday’s European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the Greek capital.
Referee
UEFA have confirmed that António Nobre (POR) will take charge of the meeting between Panathinaikos and Chelsea.
Assistants
António Nobre will be supported by Pedro Ribeiro (POR) and Nelson Pereira (POR) on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Gustavo Correia (POR) has been named as the Fourth Official for Thursday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Diego Alonso and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings will be André Narciso (POR), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Helder Malheiro (POR).