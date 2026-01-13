Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Arsenal: James in midfield amid Caicedo's suspension

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is expected to field his strongest line-up for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, but a few key players are doubtful for the match.

Morale should be high at Chelsea after a convincing 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic in Rosenior's first game in charge, in which several key players got some rest and fringe players shone.

However, the focus is now on the upcoming big test against London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

Both sides are, of course, expected to play their strongest elevens.

However, Rosenior admitted that he needed time to decide whether the key trio, who missed the trip to Charlton on Saturday as precautionary measures, would make the team against Arsenal.

"I'll make a decision on Cole (Palmer), Reece (James), and Malo (Gusto) tomorrow; I'm giving them some extra time," Rosenior said in his press conference on Monday.

"They're being managed, and it was a good time for them to rest in the FA Cup game (against Charlton).

IMAGO / Xinhua

The availability of these three would obviously have a big impact on Chelsea's line-up.

Robert Sanchez is expected to be back in goal, replacing Filip Jorgensen.

In front of the Spaniard, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana will likely be the centre-back pairing.

At left-back, Marc Cucurella is available after serving a one-match suspension at the weekend and should start ahead of Jorrel Hato.

Who starts on the right will depend on whether James or Gusto makes the squad. Otherwise, Rosenior will likely have to rely on Josh Acheampong in this position again.

Moises Caicedo is suspended for this game, so Enzo Fernandez will likely start alongside Andrey Santos or James, if he is available.

Up next, it’s the first leg of our Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal. 💪 pic.twitter.com/SAIc1UeFv0 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 13, 2026

Similarly, for the number 10 position, Palmer is expected to start if fit, but Joao Pedro is likely the backup option.

On the wings, Estevao is the likeliest option on the right alongside Pedro Neto on the left, while Liam Delap may start ahead of Joao Pedro up front.

Predicted Chelsea (4-2-3-1) line-up vs Arsenal

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Estevao, Liam Delap, Pedro Neto