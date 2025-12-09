Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Atalanta: Estevao starts with Cole Palmer out

Enzo Maresca has hinted at likely Chelsea team rotations for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atalanta, with Cole Palmer left out of the travelling squad.

Chelsea currently sit seventh in the Champions League table. Still, they will have to keep winning if they want to secure their spot in the top eight and, consequently, the automatic qualification to the knock-out stages.

Palmer's absence in Chelsea's 23-man travelling squad is hardly a surprise given he has just returned from a two-month injury spell, but it is still a blow regardless.

"Cole, it’s part of his process at the moment," Mareca explained on Monday.

"He is not available; he can’t play two games in three days, so we planned this and it’s a way to protect him."

Liam Delap, who sustained a shoulder injury in the goalless draw with Bournemouth, is also out, obviously.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

On a more positive note, both Wesley Fofana and Reece James, whose workloads are also being managed, have travelled with the rest of the squad, although it remains unclear if they would make the starting line-up.

They both played a full 90-minute game at Vitality Stadium, so it would not be a surprise if Maresca keeps them on the bench, with Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton in mind.

For the centre-back pairing, Josh Acheampong may get the nod to start, especially after Maresca admitted that he regretted not playing the young defender in the defeat to Leeds United.

Acheampong is likely to be paired with Trevoh Chalobah, who has been quite consistent this season, or Benoit Badiashile.

In midfield, Andrey Santos is expected to be back in the first 11, replacing James, while Joao Pedro will likely have to operate as a 10 in Palmer's absence.

Estevao and Jamie Gittens will provide the width for the team as Maresca is expected to continue rotating his wingers, with Marc Guiu or Tyrique George to lead the line.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Atalanta:

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Josh Acheampong, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Pedro

Forwards: Estevao, Marc Guiu, Jamie Gittens