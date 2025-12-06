Enzo Maresca is expected to field a strong Chelsea line-up for Saturday's visit to Bournemouth in the hope of bouncing back from their recent defeat to Leeds United.

Just seven points separate the second place and 10th place in the Premier League table, and if not careful, fourth-placed Chelsea could easily slip out of the Champions League qualification spots.

Maresca pointed his finger at the absences of several key players for Wednesday's defeat at Elland Road, but at least some of them should be available for the weekend.

Moises Caicedo is unfortunately still serving his suspension for another two Premier League matches, while both Reece James and Wesley Fofana are expected to return to the starting line-up.

Trevoh Chalobah, who started as a right-back against Leeds, should pair up with Fofana in the middle again, while Marc Cucurella keeps his spot on the left.

Andrey Santos will likely start as a number six in Caicedo's absence, alongside either Enzo Fernandez or Malo Gusto.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Fernandez is the safer option, but he has played quite a lot of football recently.

It remains unclear if Cole Palmer is ready to start, but he will be involved sooner or later. Joao Pedro and Facundo Buonanotte would be the alternative options for the number 10 spot.

On the right, Pedro Neto, who came on in the second half against Leeds, is expected to start ahead of Estevao, while on the left, Alejandro Garnacho replaces Jamie Gittens.

Up front, Joao Pedro will likely get the nod if Palmer starts as a number 10; otherwise, Liam Delap keeps his spot.

IMAGO / News Images

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Bournemouth

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defender: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho