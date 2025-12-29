Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Bournemouth: Maresca makes key decisions in bid to clinch final 2025 win

Enzo Maresca has several decisions to make when deciding his team to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea were dealt a blow following a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last time out at Stamford Bridge, which saw Maresca's side surrender the lead as they failed to react to Unai Emery's influential second half changes and tactical tweaks.

Maresca rued Chelsea's lack of ruthlessness in the final third post-match, admitting: "You have to be clinical because by the time they scored the goal we should’ve scored two or three goals and the game is then different."

With Bournemouth without a win in their last nine matches, Chelsea will be the favourites heading into Tuesday's fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Wesley Fofana was rested and is likely to come back into the defensive fold to partner Trevoh Chalobah, while Robert Sanchez will continue in goal.

Reece James produced another impactful display despite victory and is set to continue in the side. After being forced off with a minor hamstring problem, Marc Cucurella is being assessed, but he'll be itching to be available to start against Andoni Iraola's side.

Cole Palmer was frustrated to be substituted against Aston Villa despite Maresca's admission that the England international could play a full 90 minutes. He is set to continue in his attacking role.

Pedro Neto will continue in the attack, while Alejandro Garnacho will be given another chance.

Joao Pedro is set to be given the nod again to lead the line, with Liam Delap's injury return being carefully managed.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs AFC Bournemouth

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho