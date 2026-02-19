Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Burnley: Sarr dropped, Fernandez continues in new role

Chelsea will be without key defender Marc Cucurella for Saturday's clash with Burnley, but Liam Rosenior is still expected to field his strongest available eleven.

There is no doubt that Cucurella's absence will affect Chelsea's game plan, given how important his ability to roam into midfield is to the team.

However, as Rosenior pointed out in his press conference on Thursday, Chelsea still have Jorrel Hato and Malo Gusto to cover this position, and they are more than adequate alternatives.

Robert Sanchez is expected to start in goal, as usual.

At centre-backs, Rosenior could decide to keep the partnership between Mamadou Sarr and Wesley Fofana that kept a clean sheet against Hull City.

That said, Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah pairing has been Chelsea's first choice this season, and should be the safer option.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Reece James should start at right-back, while Hato is likely to get the nod to start on the opposite side of the pitch.

In midfield, Rosenior has used Enzo Fernandez as a wide attacking midfielder, in front of the central midfield duo of Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos, in the last two Premier League games.

This likely continues, especially if Romeo Lavia is fit enough to make the bench this weekend to provide more cover in midfield.

IMAGO / IPS

Cole Palmer is the obvious choice for the number 10 spot, and he is expected to play behind Chelsea's top scorer, Joao Pedro.

For the right winger spot, it will obviously be either Estevao or Pedro Neto. Both should be fresh despite featuring against Hull, but the former arguably offers more firepower against Burnley's potential low block.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Burnley

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Jorrel Hato

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez

Forwards: Estevao, Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro