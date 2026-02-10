Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Leeds: James decision, Estevao and Palmer start

Liam Rosenior is expected to deploy most of Chelsea's key players again for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Leeds United, with Reece James among possible returnees.

Rosenior surprisingly made very few team changes when Chelsea beat Wolves at the weekend.

Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Wesley Fofana all played a full game at Molineux Stadium, while the likes of Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro stayed on the pitch for over an hour.

That said, it paid off well, with Chelsea coasting to a victory thanks to Palmer's first-half hat-trick, extending their gap to sixth-placed Liverpool in the table to four points.

Since Rosenior would likely be able to rest some of his key players in the upcoming FA Cup fourth-round tie against Hull City at the weekend, he should have the leeway not to rotate.

Robert Sanchez should start in goal as usual.

Rosenior will have the opportunity to give Mamadou Sarr his full Premier League debut, but keeping the centre-back pairing of Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana is obviously the safer option.

The Chelsea head coach confirmed that Reece James should be in contention to play against Leeds.

However, James also suffered from illness that stemmed from the viral outbreak that has caused problems for Chelsea recently.

"Fortunately, only Reece from the playing staff is affected at the moment," Rosenior explained on Monday.

"It’s something that we just keep trying to work on; I think it’s the same for everyone at the moment."

James is expected to start if he is fit enough, but Malo Gusto is a perfectly fine alternative option.

At left back, Marc Cucurella is the clear choice.

In central midfield, Fernandez, who played an interesting advanced midfield role against Wolves, is expected to drop back to play alongside Caicedo.

Andrey Santos, as Rosenior confirmed, had a swollen ankle which forced him off late in the game last weekend, but he is expected to stay in the squad.

In front of the midfield duo should be Cole Palmer as a number 10, Estevao on the right flank, and either Pedro Neto or Alejandro Garnacho on the left.

Up front, Joao Pedro, who won two penalties against Wolves, clearly deserves to keep his spot.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Leeds United

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella

Midifielders: Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Estevao, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro