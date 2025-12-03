Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Leeds United: Reece James rested, Palmer makes return

Enzo Maresca is expected to rest a few key Chelsea players after a very demanding week, with Reece James and Wesley Fofana likely out of the starting line-up for Wednesday's clash with Leeds United.

Maresca fielded almost the same line-ups against Barcelona and Arsenal, as several players, including Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, and Enzo Fernandez, played two full 90-minute games.

In addition to that, instead of having a four-day rest like between those two games, Chelsea only have two days to recover before making the trip to Elland Road on Wednesday.

Robert Sanchez is expected to stay in goal, but there could be several changes in the backline.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Malo Gusto will likely keep his spot at right-back, but Maresca would have to utilise his squad depth for the other two or three defensive positions.

Trevoh Chalobah has proved to be a reliable first-choice centre-back and will likely play alongside Tosin Adarabioyo against Leeds. If Maresca believes Chalobah needs a rest, Benoit Badiashile will start in his place.

On the left, Jorrel Hato could earn his first start in over a month after a disappointing performance against Qarabag in the Champions League. He will eventually need an opportunity to play, and this is the chance to rest Marc Cucurella.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In midfield, Moises Caicedo's three-game Premier League suspension means Andrey Santos is the only available natural number six.

Santos is likely to play alongside Enzo Fernandez, but the latter will likely be replaced at half-time or at the hour mark regardless of the result on the pitch.

Estevao played just 45 minutes against Arsenal, so he should be fine for another start, but Pedro Neto is expected to be replaced by Jamie Gittens on the left.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In the middle, it should be time to give Cole Palmer some minutes on the pitch. The question is whether Maresca would give him minutes as a starter or a substitute.

If Palmer starts, Joao Pedro is likely to start up front. Otherwise, the Brazil international is expected to play behind Liam Delap as a number 10.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Jorrel Hato

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Estevao, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens