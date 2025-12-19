Enzo Maresca is expected to make a lot of changes for Saturday's trip to Newcastle United, with several key players making their return to the starting line-up.

After a rough start to December, Chelsea are now back on track with two consecutive wins against Everton and Cardiff City.

Maresca accomplished this despite making 11 changes to his team in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Cardiff and gave some key players much-needed rest before the trip to St James' Park.

In addition to that, there will be a week between the Newcastle match and the upcoming fixture against Aston Villa, allowing Maresca to go all out with his team selection.

Robert Sanchez is expected to be back in goal, obviously.

The Spaniard is the joint-leader in terms of clean sheets in the Premier League this season, alongside Arsenal's David Raya, so he can hopefully maintain his fine form.

Moises Caicedo is back in the team, so Reece James should not have to provide cover in midfield and be able to return to his natural post at right-back, while Marc Cucurella is expected to start on the left.

Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana have proved to be Chelsea's best-performing centre-back pairing this season, and they should get the nod to start once again.

Despite playing a full 90-minute game against Cardiff, Caicedo, who recently served a three-match suspension, is expected to keep his spot to play alongside Enzo Fernandez.

Cole Palmer, on the other hand, will likely return to the line-up as a number 10, behind Joao Pedro.

Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, who were impactful against Cardiff with goalscoring performances as substitutes, should start on the right and left flanks, respectively.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Newcastle United

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho