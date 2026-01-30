Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is expected to make a few changes in the starting line-up for Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Chelsea bagged five wins from Rosenior's first six games at the helm with the 3-2 win over Napoli on Wednesday.

The positive result also secured their spot in the round of 16 of the Champions League, as they finished sixth in the league phase table.

Rosenior had to utilise almost all of his key players to make the comeback win, however, and several of them had to play the whole game.

These include Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Moises Caicedo, and Enzo Fernandez.

Next up, we host West Ham on Saturday evening. ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/LIpPdoq7hG — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 30, 2026

This will likely play a part in Rosenior's team decisions for the West Ham match, especially since he will also have to keep in mind the upcoming Carabao Cup second-leg match against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Robert Sanchez likely stays in goal, but there could be a few changes in the backline.

Fofana and James, who started as centre-back pairings against Napoli, are expected to be dropped for Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

On the right, it is either Malo Gusto or Josh Acheampong, while on the left, Marc Cucurella should start if fit. Otherwise, Jorrel Hato would be the obvious alternative option.

In midfield, Rosenior would ideally want to rest either Caicedo or Fernandez, with the other starting alongside Andrey Santos.

Rosenior also confirmed that Cole Palmer is ready to start, and he should be the preferred option for the number 10 role.

On the flanks, Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are expected to start on the right and left, respectively, allowing Estevao to rest and potentially make an impact from the bench.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The number nine spot is complicated. Rosenior could decide to let Joao Pedro keep his spot and maintain his remarkable form and momentum.

That said, the Brazil international has played almost two full games in the last week, and Liam Delap should be itching to get his chance.

Having Joao Pedro on the bench could also prove useful to provide cover for Palmer in the number 10 spot.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs West Ham

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho